Commerce awards $1.96 million for Spokane Mental Health Crisis Stabilization

State capital grant will meet requirements of Trueblood court settlement by providing for construction a new 32-bed behavioral health facility

OLYMPIA, WA —- The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the state Health Care Authority, has awarded $1.96 million to help fund construction of a new 32-bed behavioral health facility in Spokane.

Operated by Pioneer Human Services, the Spokane Mental Health Crisis Stabilization Facility will include a medical clearance unit, 16 withdrawal management beds, and 16 mental health crisis stabilization treatment beds. The center will provide needed substance abuse and mental health treatment for patients who would otherwise wind up in jails and hospital emergency rooms.

“Adding this much-needed capacity to care for people in need in an appropriate setting strengthens communities throughout the Spokane region,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Timely, effective treatment, close to their support system of family and friends, only increases the opportunity for successful healing.”

Trueblood v DSHS (Trueblood) is a case challenging unconstitutional delays in competency evaluation and restoration services. Commerce received $2 million to fund one or more crisis diversion or stabilization facilities in Spokane to better serve communities in the region

