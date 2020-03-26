Commerce announces $1.8 million to rural counties for COVID-19 pandemic response

Food, rental assistance, small business support, health services among eligible uses of funding to 17 rural Washington counties.

OLYMPIA, WA — Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today announced $1.8 million in additional state Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to rural counties to assist people and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awarded through the Economic Opportunity Grant program, these funds can be used at the discretion of county authorities to meet a variety of emerging local needs, such as providing food and rental assistance, small business support and health services. Counties provide for these and other urgent needs through partnerships with local service providers.

Funding to the following counties is estimated, pending approval of state and local distribution plans.

County Service Area Grant amount Asotin Asotin $ 46,397 Benton Benton, Franklin $ 79,061 Chelan Chelan, Douglas $ 71,990 Cowlitz Cowlitz, Wahkiakum $ 83,951 Grant Grant, Adams $145,270 Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific $127,912 Jefferson Jefferson, Clallam $132,517 Kittitas Kittitas $100,280 Klickitat Klickitat, Skamania $ 83,819 Mason Mason, Lewis $126,878 Okanogan Okanogan $101,585 Skagit Skagit $ 77,155 Stevens Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille $108,325 Walla Walla Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield $ 53,821 Watcom Watcom $154,946 Whitman Whitman $118,927 Yakima Yakima $187,165

The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist rural communities to meet local priority needs. Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded over $525 million in grants to over 1,500 locally prioritized community development projects. Larger cities and counties receive CDBG funding directly from HUD, and are not a part of the state CDBG program.

For detailed information about CDBG, please visit http://www.commerce.wa.gov/cdbg. Contact Kaaren Roe, CDBG Section Manager, at (360) 725-3018 for assistance.

