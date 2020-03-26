Commerce announces $1.8 million to rural counties for COVID-19 pandemic response

  • March 26, 2020

Food, rental assistance, small business support, health services among eligible uses of funding to 17 rural Washington counties.

OLYMPIA, WA — Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today announced $1.8 million in additional state Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to rural counties to assist people and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awarded through the Economic Opportunity Grant program, these funds can be used at the discretion of county authorities to meet a variety of emerging local needs, such as providing food and rental assistance, small business support and health services. Counties provide for these and other urgent needs through partnerships with local service providers.

Funding to the following counties is estimated, pending approval of state and local distribution plans.

County Service Area Grant amount
Asotin Asotin $ 46,397
Benton Benton, Franklin $ 79,061
Chelan Chelan, Douglas $ 71,990
Cowlitz Cowlitz, Wahkiakum $ 83,951
Grant Grant, Adams $145,270
Grays Harbor Grays Harbor, Pacific $127,912
Jefferson Jefferson, Clallam $132,517
Kittitas Kittitas $100,280
Klickitat Klickitat, Skamania $ 83,819
Mason Mason, Lewis $126,878
Okanogan  Okanogan $101,585
Skagit Skagit $  77,155
Stevens Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille $108,325
Walla Walla Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield $ 53,821
Watcom Watcom $154,946
Whitman Whitman $118,927
Yakima Yakima $187,165

The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist rural communities to meet local priority needs. Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded over $525 million in grants to over 1,500 locally prioritized community development projects. Larger cities and counties receive CDBG funding directly from HUD, and are not a part of the state CDBG program.

For detailed information about CDBG, please visit http://www.commerce.wa.gov/cdbg. Contact Kaaren Roe, CDBG Section Manager, at (360) 725-3018 for assistance.

Contact

Barbara Dunn

Commerce Communications, 360-725-2805

