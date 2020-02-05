Commerce now accepting applications for Electrification of Transportation Systems grants

$10.6 million available to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Washington state

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for a new grant through the Electrification of Transportation Systems (ETS) program. Potential applicants must be part of Washington state local government, a retail electric utility serving Washington state, or any organization partnering with qualified entities.

All modes of transportation qualify, and Commerce is prioritizing innovative solutions to known barriers to deploying and using charging infrastructure. Projects must serve at least one of the following:

Public transportation

Local government fleet vehicles

Workplace charging

Multi-unit dwelling resident charging

Public charging

Port infrastructure, marine or aircraft

The ETS program is designed to promote the continued transformation of the electric transportation market in Washington state and accelerate adoption of EVs and vessels to accomplish our climate goals. The program places a particular emphasis on addressing the needs of communities and vulnerable populations highly impacted by climate change and pollution from transportation systems.

“The Electrification of Transportation grant is an innovative and essential investment in Washington state’s clean energy future,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Transportation activity contributes to more than 40% of Washington’s overall carbon emissions, as well as harmful co-pollutants. Importantly, this grant prioritizes underserved communities and those disproportionately impacted by climate change and pollution from transportation systems. With a focus on community experience and autonomy, Commerce is prioritizing projects that advance zero-emission transportation technology that will benefit everyone.”

Application materials online

Visit the ETS webpage to find all application materials and information on minimum qualifications and program priorities. Technical questions may be directed to Forrest Watkins, grant program manager, (360) 522-3290, forrest.watkins@commerce.wa.gov.

The ETS program is funded through Washington state’s Clean Energy Fund (CEF). The CEF invests in projects that provide a public benefit to the people of Washington through deployment of clean energy technologies that save energy and reduce energy costs, reduce harmful air emissions, or otherwise increase energy independence for the state. Since 2013, the state legislature has provided $152 million in the Clean Energy Fund for innovative projects in grid modernization and energy storage; wind, solar and other renewable energy, and electrification of transportation including vehicles, vessels and aircraft.

###