Commerce names advisory committee for development of 2021 state energy strategy

Kick off meeting Jan. 10 at Sea-Tac Airport open to the public

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced a 27-member advisory committee to guide an update to the state energy strategy, a comprehensive effort that will identify policies and actions to ensure competitive energy prices, foster a clean energy economy, and meet greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Formed in response to the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, calling for 100% clean electricity in Washington by 2045, the committee includes representatives of utilities, industry, local government, tribes, labor unions, civic organizations representing vulnerable populations, environmental organizations, government officials and legislators.

Gov. Jay Inslee will appoint the chair of the group. Two additional members, representing cities and natural gas distribution companies, are still to be named.

George Caan, executive director, Washington Public Utility Districts Association

Jason Campbell, chief executive officer, Sovereign Power

Sen. Reuven Carlyle, chair Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee

Reeves Clippard, chief executive officer, A&R Solar

Dave Danner, chair, Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission

Rep. Beth Doglio, Member House Environment & Energy Committee

Kathleen Drew, chair, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council

Will Einstein, director of product development and growth, Puget Sound Energy

Martin Gibbins, water issues chair, Lobby Team, League of Women Voters

Deric Gruen, program director, Front and Centered

Matt Harris, director of government affairs and assistant executive director, Washington State Potato Commission

Nancy Hirsch, executive director, NW Energy Coalition

Nicole Hughes, executive director, Renewable Northwest

Paul Jewell, policy director, Washington State Association of Counties

Dan Kirschner, executive director, Northwest Gas Association

Kent Lopez, ‎general manager, Washington Rural Electric Cooperative Association

Bruce Martin, energy resource manager, WestRock Tacoma

Patrick Oshie, member, Northwest Power and Conservation Council

Clay Norris, power management manager, Tacoma Power

Rebecca Ponzio, Climate & Fossil Fuel Program director, Washington Environmental Council

Chris Roe, senior operations manager, Amazon

Sen. Tim Sheldon, Member, Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee

Jessica Spiegel, director, Northwest Region, Western States Petroleum Association

Dan Wilson, president, Local 338 United Steelworkers

Rep. Alex Ybarra, rWashington State Legislature

“Governor Inslee and the Legislature have established Washington state as a leader in the global transition to a clean energy economy. Rather than accepting a trade-off between the environment and jobs, we envision a strategy that achieves our clean energy goals, strengthens communities and regional economies by protecting our natural assets, and invests wisely for future generations,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.

The Legislature directed that the 2021 State Energy Strategy focus on compliance approaches for the state’s clean electricity laws and newly revised statewide emissions reduction targets. The state energy strategy was last updated in 2012 and is scheduled for revision by December 2020.

This work will begin Jan. 10 at the Sea-Tac Airport Conference Center with an initial meeting of the advisory committee. All meetings will be open to the public. Details are available on Commerce’s Energy Strategy webpage. Interested parties can also sign up there to receive e-mail notices about future meetings and other information.

