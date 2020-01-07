Commerce names advisory committee for development of 2021 state energy strategy
Kick off meeting Jan. 10 at Sea-Tac Airport open to the public
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced a 27-member advisory committee to guide an update to the state energy strategy, a comprehensive effort that will identify policies and actions to ensure competitive energy prices, foster a clean energy economy, and meet greenhouse gas reduction targets.
Formed in response to the 2019 Clean Energy Transformation Act, calling for 100% clean electricity in Washington by 2045, the committee includes representatives of utilities, industry, local government, tribes, labor unions, civic organizations representing vulnerable populations, environmental organizations, government officials and legislators.
Gov. Jay Inslee will appoint the chair of the group. Two additional members, representing cities and natural gas distribution companies, are still to be named.
George Caan, executive director, Washington Public Utility Districts Association
Jason Campbell, chief executive officer, Sovereign Power
Sen. Reuven Carlyle, chair Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee
Reeves Clippard, chief executive officer, A&R Solar
Dave Danner, chair, Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission
Rep. Beth Doglio, Member House Environment & Energy Committee
Kathleen Drew, chair, Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council
Will Einstein, director of product development and growth, Puget Sound Energy
Martin Gibbins, water issues chair, Lobby Team, League of Women Voters
Deric Gruen, program director, Front and Centered
Matt Harris, director of government affairs and assistant executive director, Washington State Potato Commission
Nancy Hirsch, executive director, NW Energy Coalition
Nicole Hughes, executive director, Renewable Northwest
Paul Jewell, policy director, Washington State Association of Counties
Dan Kirschner, executive director, Northwest Gas Association
Kent Lopez, general manager, Washington Rural Electric Cooperative Association
Bruce Martin, energy resource manager, WestRock Tacoma
Patrick Oshie, member, Northwest Power and Conservation Council
Clay Norris, power management manager, Tacoma Power
Rebecca Ponzio, Climate & Fossil Fuel Program director, Washington Environmental Council
Chris Roe, senior operations manager, Amazon
Sen. Tim Sheldon, Member, Senate Environment, Energy and Technology Committee
Jessica Spiegel, director, Northwest Region, Western States Petroleum Association
Dan Wilson, president, Local 338 United Steelworkers
Rep. Alex Ybarra, rWashington State Legislature
“Governor Inslee and the Legislature have established Washington state as a leader in the global transition to a clean energy economy. Rather than accepting a trade-off between the environment and jobs, we envision a strategy that achieves our clean energy goals, strengthens communities and regional economies by protecting our natural assets, and invests wisely for future generations,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.
The Legislature directed that the 2021 State Energy Strategy focus on compliance approaches for the state’s clean electricity laws and newly revised statewide emissions reduction targets. The state energy strategy was last updated in 2012 and is scheduled for revision by December 2020.
This work will begin Jan. 10 at the Sea-Tac Airport Conference Center with an initial meeting of the advisory committee. All meetings will be open to the public. Details are available on Commerce’s Energy Strategy webpage. Interested parties can also sign up there to receive e-mail notices about future meetings and other information.
