Commerce awards $17.2 million for early learning facilities

Grants will provide additional high-quality early learning opportunities for more than 1,270 children across the state

OLYMPIA, WA —- The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF), today announced $17.2 million in grants to 39 current and new early learning providers across the state. The grants provide financial support to allow Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) contractors and Working Connections Child Care (WCCC) subsidy providers to plan, expand, remodel, purchase or construct early learning facilities and classrooms.

During this application cycle, Commerce received 125 applications requesting a total of over $34 million.

“Too many working parents in Washington are either paying more than they can afford or struggling to find quality child care and preschool in their community,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “The first years of life are critical to a child’s long-term development. These grants are a crucial step toward achieving a child care system that works better for all Washington families.”

“High-quality, affordable child care helps to ensure healthy development in the most critical stage of development, and supports the economic security of families with young children,” said DCFY Secretary Ross Hunter. “Quality drives improved outcomes for children and our plan is to support environments that are inclusive and responsive to the various needs of children and families.”

The grant recipients are:

Facilities Pre-Design Grant

Greater Trinity Academy – Everett – $10,000

Community Child Care Center – Pullman – $10,000

Living Well Kent Collaborative – Kent – $10,000

Everett Community College – Everett – $10,000

Childhaven – $10,000

Minor Renovation or Repair of Existing Early Learning Facilities Grant

Wonder Kids LLC – Yakima – $71,817 – 20 spaces

Belinda Boston dba Pinwheel Preschool – Renton – $100,000 – 6 spaces

The Children’s Center at Burke Gilman Gardens – Seattle – $31,000 – 9 spaces

Kaleidoscope Preschool & Child Care Center – Eastsound – $100,000.00 – 12 spaces

Little Giggles Daycare – Edgewood – $40,000 – 9 spaces

Vision House: Children’s Village Child Care – Renton – $35,250 – 2 spaces

First Church of God dba THE ARK – Walla Walla – $58,909 – 11 spaces

Transitional Programs for Women dba Transitions – Spokane – $62,704 – 8 spaces

Major Construction/Renovation/Building Purchase Grant

Triumph Treatment Services – Yakima – $800,000 – 18 spaces

Community Day School Association dba Launch – Renton – $800,000 – 45 spaces

Tiny Tots Development Center – Seattle – $766,605 – 76 spaces

Bilingual Learning Center LLC – Kennewick – $200,000 – 70 spaces

Bellwether Housing – Seattle – $ $800,000 – 60 spaces

Youth and Family Link – Kelso – $650,000 – 34 spaces

Lumen Early Learning Center – Spokane – $573,000 – 62 spaces

White River Children’s Academy – Enumclaw – $800,000 – 54 spaces

Primm ABC Child Care Center – Seattle – $800,000 – 48 spaces

Green Gables, LLC – Spokane – $800,000 – 62 spaces

Olympic Community Action Programs – Port Townsend – $511,777 – 15 spaces

Denise Louie Education Center – Seattle – $800,000 – 59 spaces

Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority – Seattle – $800,000 – 50 spaces

YMCA of Greater Seattle – Seattle- $800,000 – 124 spaces

Bertha’s Daycare – Yakima – $350,000 – 38 spaces

Gateway Christian Fellowship & Child Care Center – Shelton – $539,250 – 44 spaces

YMCA of Grays Harbor – Hoquiam – $800,000 – 62 spaces

West African Community Council – Seattle – $316,086 –17 spaces

Smokey Point Daycare and Early Learning Center LLC – Marysville- $800,000 – 52 spaces

Rainbow River Childcare LLC – Pasco – $560,000 – 30 spaces

Joint Pacific County Housing Authority – Raymond – $636,600 – 13 spaces

Whatcom Family YMCA – Bellingham – $800,000 – 5 spaces

Bethel Kids Learning Center – Chehalis – $225,000 – 60 spaces

Lummi Nation – Bellingham- $800,000 – 20 spaces

Educational Opportunities for Children and Families: Fir Grove – Vancouver – $800,000 – 40 spaces

University Temple Children’s School – Seattle – $215,440 – 35 spaces

Half of Washington parents who responded to an independent survey initiated by the Washington Child Care Collaborative Task Force said child care is difficult to find and keep. A quarter of respondents said the cost alone kept them from using child care. The research and the impact to Washington’s employers and economy is detailed in the report The Mounting Costs of Childcare in Washington State.

The task force has undertaken a comprehensive childcare industry assessment and a will develop set of policy recommendations for workforce compensation and Washington’s Working Connections Child Care subsidy program, along with an implementation plan for subsidy changes, due to the governor and Legislature in December this year. Information and updates on task force work are available on the task force web page.

To read more about the Early Learning Facilities grant program, visit Commerce’s webpage.

Contacts:

Penny Thomas, Commerce Communications, (206) 256-6106

Debra Johnson, Dept. of Children Youth and Families, (360) 407-1442