Commerce awards $17.2 million for early learning facilities
Grants will provide additional high-quality early learning opportunities for more than 1,270 children across the state
OLYMPIA, WA —- The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF), today announced $17.2 million in grants to 39 current and new early learning providers across the state. The grants provide financial support to allow Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) contractors and Working Connections Child Care (WCCC) subsidy providers to plan, expand, remodel, purchase or construct early learning facilities and classrooms.
During this application cycle, Commerce received 125 applications requesting a total of over $34 million.
“Too many working parents in Washington are either paying more than they can afford or struggling to find quality child care and preschool in their community,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “The first years of life are critical to a child’s long-term development. These grants are a crucial step toward achieving a child care system that works better for all Washington families.”
“High-quality, affordable child care helps to ensure healthy development in the most critical stage of development, and supports the economic security of families with young children,” said DCFY Secretary Ross Hunter. “Quality drives improved outcomes for children and our plan is to support environments that are inclusive and responsive to the various needs of children and families.”
The grant recipients are:
Facilities Pre-Design Grant
- Greater Trinity Academy – Everett – $10,000
- Community Child Care Center – Pullman – $10,000
- Living Well Kent Collaborative – Kent – $10,000
- Everett Community College – Everett – $10,000
- Childhaven – $10,000
Minor Renovation or Repair of Existing Early Learning Facilities Grant
- Wonder Kids LLC – Yakima – $71,817 – 20 spaces
- Belinda Boston dba Pinwheel Preschool – Renton – $100,000 – 6 spaces
- The Children’s Center at Burke Gilman Gardens – Seattle – $31,000 – 9 spaces
- Kaleidoscope Preschool & Child Care Center – Eastsound – $100,000.00 – 12 spaces
- Little Giggles Daycare – Edgewood – $40,000 – 9 spaces
- Vision House: Children’s Village Child Care – Renton – $35,250 – 2 spaces
- First Church of God dba THE ARK – Walla Walla – $58,909 – 11 spaces
- Transitional Programs for Women dba Transitions – Spokane – $62,704 – 8 spaces
Major Construction/Renovation/Building Purchase Grant
- Triumph Treatment Services – Yakima – $800,000 – 18 spaces
- Community Day School Association dba Launch – Renton – $800,000 – 45 spaces
- Tiny Tots Development Center – Seattle – $766,605 – 76 spaces
- Bilingual Learning Center LLC – Kennewick – $200,000 – 70 spaces
- Bellwether Housing – Seattle – $ $800,000 – 60 spaces
- Youth and Family Link – Kelso – $650,000 – 34 spaces
- Lumen Early Learning Center – Spokane – $573,000 – 62 spaces
- White River Children’s Academy – Enumclaw – $800,000 – 54 spaces
- Primm ABC Child Care Center – Seattle – $800,000 – 48 spaces
- Green Gables, LLC – Spokane – $800,000 – 62 spaces
- Olympic Community Action Programs – Port Townsend – $511,777 – 15 spaces
- Denise Louie Education Center – Seattle – $800,000 – 59 spaces
- Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority – Seattle – $800,000 – 50 spaces
- YMCA of Greater Seattle – Seattle- $800,000 – 124 spaces
- Bertha’s Daycare – Yakima – $350,000 – 38 spaces
- Gateway Christian Fellowship & Child Care Center – Shelton – $539,250 – 44 spaces
- YMCA of Grays Harbor – Hoquiam – $800,000 – 62 spaces
- West African Community Council – Seattle – $316,086 –17 spaces
- Smokey Point Daycare and Early Learning Center LLC – Marysville- $800,000 – 52 spaces
- Rainbow River Childcare LLC – Pasco – $560,000 – 30 spaces
- Joint Pacific County Housing Authority – Raymond – $636,600 – 13 spaces
- Whatcom Family YMCA – Bellingham – $800,000 – 5 spaces
- Bethel Kids Learning Center – Chehalis – $225,000 – 60 spaces
- Lummi Nation – Bellingham- $800,000 – 20 spaces
- Educational Opportunities for Children and Families: Fir Grove – Vancouver – $800,000 – 40 spaces
- University Temple Children’s School – Seattle – $215,440 – 35 spaces
Half of Washington parents who responded to an independent survey initiated by the Washington Child Care Collaborative Task Force said child care is difficult to find and keep. A quarter of respondents said the cost alone kept them from using child care. The research and the impact to Washington’s employers and economy is detailed in the report The Mounting Costs of Childcare in Washington State.
The task force has undertaken a comprehensive childcare industry assessment and a will develop set of policy recommendations for workforce compensation and Washington’s Working Connections Child Care subsidy program, along with an implementation plan for subsidy changes, due to the governor and Legislature in December this year. Information and updates on task force work are available on the task force web page.
To read more about the Early Learning Facilities grant program, visit Commerce’s webpage.
Contacts:
Penny Thomas, Commerce Communications, (206) 256-6106
Debra Johnson, Dept. of Children Youth and Families, (360) 407-1442