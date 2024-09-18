New version of the Clean Buildings Performance Standard integrated document available

The district energy systems decarbonization requirements are now complete. These new requirements update the existing WAC 194-50 rules which were added to RCW 19.27A.210 upon passage of HB 1390.

Through a partnership agreement and collaboration with ASHRAE, an integrated version of ASHRAE Standard 100 with Washington Amendments (WAC 194-50) is now available to building owners and professionals at no charge.

The July 2024 Version includes:

Updates to the scope to include participating campus district energy systems

New section Annex W on compliance reporting requirements for participating campus district energy systems

New terms and definitions

New forms such as Form J (grouped buildings) and Form K (participating campuses)

Rules regarding grouped buildings

Clarifications on exceptions to 7.2.3, energy targets for buildings with multiple activities

New table on campus energy flow definitions

Updates to table footnotes

Download the standard.