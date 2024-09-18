New version of the Clean Buildings Performance Standard integrated document available

The district energy systems decarbonization requirements are now complete. These new requirements update the existing WAC 194-50 rules which were added to RCW 19.27A.210 upon passage of HB 1390.
Through a partnership agreement and collaboration with ASHRAE, an integrated version of ASHRAE Standard 100 with Washington Amendments (WAC 194-50) is now available to building owners and professionals at no charge.
The July 2024 Version includes:
- Updates to the scope to include participating campus district energy systems
- New section Annex W on compliance reporting requirements for participating campus district energy systems
- New terms and definitions
- New forms such as Form J (grouped buildings) and Form K (participating campuses)
- Rules regarding grouped buildings
- Clarifications on exceptions to 7.2.3, energy targets for buildings with multiple activities
- New table on campus energy flow definitions
- Updates to table footnotes