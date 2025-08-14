New report: Pacific Northwest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Analysis

The Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) published a major study that provides a comprehensive view of supply, demand and trade opportunities for low-carbon hydrogen between Washington, British Columbia and the broader Pacific Northwest. This analysis is the result of a multi-year partnership between Commerce, the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions, PNWER, and Deloitte.

The study was developed to enable policymakers, industry stakeholders, tribal nations and regional partners to better understand the economic and energy landscape, funding tools and policy frameworks that support the development and deployment of low-carbon hydrogen. Commerce’s 2024 legislative report on green electrolytic hydrogen and renewable fuels informed the study’s key supply and demand modeling. This study is an important resource for building a strong cross-border hydrogen economy that attracts investment, supports multiple industries, and supports high-quality jobs across the region.

Key recommendations

Share data and coordinate hydrogen project planning and initiatives across the Pacific Northwest.

Seek ways to align policies that facilitate cross-border hydrogen development, including funding mechanisms and seamless trade.

Find opportunities to work with tribes, First Nations and local communities so they are involved and benefit. This includes sharing educational resources, building partnerships, and supporting indigenous voices.

Promote regional hubs and cross-border transportation routes that support hydrogen and synthetic fuel use.

Next steps

Commerce will continue collaborating with the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions to explore ways to put key recommendations into place, especially those focused around policy and regulatory alignment. This partnership will invite more agencies and ministries involved in the regional low-carbon hydrogen industry to find better ways to work together.

Commerce will work with regional hydrogen industry and stakeholder groups, including PNWER, to expand regional coordination on low-carbon hydrogen and create new ways to share knowledge, build partnerships, and collaborate on key markets and other critical topics. Commerce will also continue engaging with tribal nations across Washington to understand how the state can support their desired levels of involvement in a growing regional low-carbon hydrogen economy.

Further, PNWER is planning to lead the establishment of a Pacific Northwest Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Coalition in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association and Montana Renewables. Modeled after the Minnesota SAF hub, the coalition will convene regional stakeholders in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and western Canada to support the production, storage and deployment of SAF in the Pacific Northwest. The coalition is planned to meet in late summer 2025.

Report and resources