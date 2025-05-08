New law will help Commerce better support people reentering their community after incarceration

Commerce-request legislation signed last week expands the Reentry Council to include victims of crime, currently incarcerated people and more representation from other state agencies

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Success after incarceration is possible, if people are set up for success within their communities. Washington is further emphasizing its commitment to creating more restorative systems with the last week’s signing of SB 5139 by Governor Bob Ferguson.

SB 5139 was legislation requested by the Department of Commerce to improve how people reenter their communities after experiencing incarceration. The bill, now codified as Chapter 196, Laws of 2025, expands membership of the Washington Statewide Reentry Council to include seats for two victims of crime and two community members who are currently incarcerated. It also creates three seats for representees from the state Health Care Authority, Department of Social and Health Services, and the Employment Security Department – all of which play a role in supporting reentry services across Washington.

“While we already have the leadership of people with lived experience after incarceration, this bill adds a critical perspective we’re currently missing — those still inside,” said Hilary Young, Legislative Chair of the Reentry Council. “Including currently incarcerated individuals brings real-time insight into how the system operates today and ensuring reentry truly begins at reception. Their voices will help the Council build solutions that are both forward-thinking and grounded in lived reality.”

Members of the Reentry Council and Commerce employees pause at the Legislative steps on May 2.

Sponsored by senators Claire Wilson and Noel Frame, Chapter 196 now allows members who are low-income or have lived experience to receive a stipend for participating in Reentry Council meetings. Stipends are limited to $200 a day, and eligible members are allowed additional compensation for child and adult care reimbursement, lodging, and travel expenses required to attend Council meetings. Members who are currently incarcerated must attend meetings virtually unless the Council meeting is held at their correctional facility.

“Senate Bill 5139 ensures that crime victims, survivors and incarcerated individuals have a voice in shaping the system for those returning to communities after serving their sentences,” said Gov. Ferguson. “We so appreciate all those here who helped make this legislation possible.”

“When I first started as the executive director, a council member came to me and said ‘We need to be more relevant. We need currently incarcerated and recently released on our Council,’” shared Janel McFeat, Executive Director of the Statewide Reentry Council. “He left the Council in part because of that, so I was determined to make this happen. We had a great group that helped to pass 5139 and thanks to all involved.”

The Washington Statewide Reentry Council was founded in 2016 to improve how people reenter the community after incarceration. Its primary goal is to strengthen reentry outcomes, promote public safety, and support the creation of more humane and restorative systems. The Reentry Council primarily advises the Legislature and Governor on issues related to reentry by making both policy and funding recommendations. They meet at least four times of year in different communities across Washington.

“Reentry is about people. It’s about recognizing that real change starts when we listen to those who’ve lived it. The folks closest to the challenge often hold the clearest insight into the solutions. By bringing in the voices of those still incarcerated, we get a clearer picture of what’s working and where we’re falling short. And for the 97% who will one day return home, that means a better shot at rebuilding their lives with stability, with dignity, and with a real chance at a better future.”

The Reentry Council is guided by Governor Jay Inslee’s Executive Order 24-03: Building Safe and Strong Communities Through Successful Reentry. SB 5139 will become state law on July 27, 2025.