New Commerce resources aid access to federal clean energy funds

Assistance with tax credits, grant writing aim to help more Washington entities take advantage of federal funding

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced two new programs that will connect Washington entities with federal clean energy and climate funding opportunities. Supported by the Climate Commitment Act, these resources aim to promote sustainability, boost economic growth, and ensure all communities across the state have equitable access. The Clean Energy Tax Credit Assistance Program and Grant Writing Assistance Program add to Commerce’s ongoing arsenal of resources aimed at bringing federal dollars to Washington for important infrastructure projects.

“We are in the midst of a generational opportunity to leverage and secure funding from the federal government to support our efforts to build energy resilience and prepare future generations for the impacts of climate change,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong.

The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (PDF) provide an unprecedented amount of federal investment in clean and renewable energy, transportation electrification infrastructure, energy efficiency and building retrofits, and other activities nationwide to reduce greenhouse gases. Commerce has already secured hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding and is pursuing more opportunities to support local governments, businesses, nonprofits and economic development agencies to reduce carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Fong also highlighted the Commerce Department’s unique role in shaping the state’s economy and its capacity to leverage unprecedented federal funding to invest in our communities. “Washington state will continue to punch above our weight class when it comes to successfully applying for federal funds and the new tools we are launching today will help ensure everyone is aware of the resources and assistance available. These opportunities create jobs, advance environmental justice, and spark innovation as move toward a green economy.”

The new resources help Washington organizations and communities identify and access federal funding opportunities:

The Federal Clean Energy Tax Credit Assistance Program (PDF) (CETCAP) is available to to organizations and entities eligible for federal clean energy tax incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act. Free resources, including personalized support from clean energy tax attorneys, are available now for community-based organizations, local government agencies, ports, housing authorities, tribes and other entities. Interested parties should visit Lawyers for Good Government, Commerce’s contracted program partner, to submit a request for assistance.

The Federal Funds Grant Writing Assistance Program is designed for tribes, community-based organizations, local government agencies, and other entities to help prepare and submit federal grant applications. This free resource is available now and includes grant writing services such as proposal writing and development, proposal design and project management, and partnership coordination, among other services. The program is designed to help Washington meet its clean electricity and greenhouse gas reduction goals using approaches that enhance equity, innovation, economic growth and job creation. Those interested in grant writing assistance can email Commerce’s contracted partner, Hagerty Consulting, to set up an intake session. Visit the Federal Funds Grant Writing Assistance Program to learn more.

The two new programs follow the recent launch of FundHubWA, a website that serves as a directory to help

anyone interested in funding for clean energy projects search for programs and

resources at Commerce and elsewhere.

FundHubWA connects people and organizations to state and federal clean energy and climate funding opportunities. The user-friendly website, which links to applications and resources, offers individuals, communities and entities easy access to funding opportunities around renewable energy, buildings and infrastructure, energy efficiency, homes, water and natural resources, and other opportunities that drive a clean energy future.