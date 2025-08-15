Multifamily Housing Unit Newsletter: Quarter 2, 2025

The Multifamily Housing Unit’s 2025 Quarter 2 (April, May, June) work can be best measured by homes created: 401 new units in six counties. By accessing affordable housing in our Housing Trust Fund portfolio, resilient families and individuals in Washington have the opportunity to stabilize, meet their goals, and provide in their communities. Keep reading for a recap of funding opportunities, our properties that opened in Quarter 2, and how these opportunities benefit their communities.

Multifamily affordable housing funding notices are live!

Our state and federal Notices of Funding Availability (NOFA) are live! This year, MHU intends to disperse $212.4 million in awards to support people in Washington experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity. Read more about 2025 NOFAs on our website.

MHU wants to ensure we support a wide variety of affordable housing developers, including by-and-for organizations and those in all parts of our state. We want to ensure applicants are aware of the many resources that can provide information on the application process, detail funding requirements, and strengthen applications. Read more about NOFA applicant resources on our website.

In Q2, MHU helped create 401 new affordable homes in six counties.

Thanks to all those who made this great work happen!

Four Amigos Beloved Community, Seattle

Four Amigos Beloved Community celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood on April 10.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund, National Housing Trust Fund, Low Income Housing Tax Credit dollars, City of Seattle, Amazon.

Community served: 87 households for low-income families with children

This community also has four early learning classrooms operated by José Martí Child Development Center, the Church of Hope worship space, office space, and artwork that reflects the diversity of the Latin American community.

Alder House, South Bend (Pacific County)

Housing advocates gathered on April 29 for Alder House’s ribbon cutting, including MHU’s TyRae Guined.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund (Rapid Capital dollars)

Community served: 35 households for low-income seniors

Alder House is the product of nimble strategizing that transformed an insolvent independent living facility into a newly rehabilitated permanent supportive housing space for low-income seniors in Pacific County, which has limited access to affordable housing and resident services.

Read more about Alder House on our website.

Shiloh New Life Apartments, Tacoma

Tacoma housing advocates gather on May 7 for the grand opening of Shiloh New Life Apartments, including MHU’s Diane Klontz.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund direct appropriation

Community served: 60 households for those with disabilities, those who are exiting homelessness, and other low-income community members.

Bill Mahan Apartments, Bremerton (Kitsap County)

Retired Kitsap County Commissioner Bill Mahan and Kim Bushnell, CEO of Peninsula Alliance, join housing advocates for the Bill Mahan Apartments ribbon cutting on May 16 in Bremerton.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund – in collaboration with the Department of Social and Health Services via the Dan Thompson Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Fund.

Community served: 22 households, some of which are set aside for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This site was made possible by coordination with DSHS in memory of Dan Thompson. Read more about Bill Mahan Apartments and Dan Thompson’s legacy on our website.

Patsy Surh Place, Tacoma

Faaluaina Pritchard (L), executive director of Asia Pacific Cultural Center, and Sharon Lee (R), executive director of Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), present gifts of appreciation to Patsy Surh O’Connell at the grand opening of Patsy Surh Place on May 21.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund, Low Income Housing Tax Credit dollars, Pierce County, City of Tacoma, Tacoma Housing Authority, Pierce County Housing Authority

Community served: 77 households for low-income seniors, particularly those who are Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders.

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center is be the primary owner of the community. At the grant opening, APCC Executive Director Faaluaina Pritchard said: “APCC being the primary owner of this project means that the tenants will never be bored. The tenants will never be hungry. The tenants will always be happy. Because it is our culture to take care of our elders. The majority of them are Asia Pacific people, but we have many other nationalities as well who live in this building, and they are going to learn who we are, and we will learn who they are.”

Read more about Patsy Surh Place on our website.

Sunrise Village, Longview (Cowlitz County)

Sunrise Village celebrated its grand opening June 10. The community includes green space, gardens and benches to rest and gather.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund, Low Income Housing Tax Credit dollars, Cowlitz County, City of Longview

Community served: 40 households for low-income families, seniors, and those who are exiting homelessness.

Read more about Sunrise Village on our website.

Liberty Park, Spokane

Liberty Park, a multifamily community in Spokane, celebrated its expansion of affordable units on June 13.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund, National Housing Trust Fund, City of Spokane

Community served: 54 households for low-income families and those with multiple special needs.

AJ’s Place, Spokane

Housing and re-entry advocates gather for the grand opening of AJ’s Place in Spokane on June 25.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund (Rapid Capital dollars)

Community served: 22 households for system-impacted individuals who are exiting homelessness.

Read more about AJ’s Place on our website.

Lexington Avenue Home, Kelso (Cowlitz County)

Housing and disability advocates gather for the grand opening of Lexington Avenue Home, operated by Foundation for the Challenged, on June 30.

Funders: Washington Housing Trust Fund

Community served: Four adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Reader feedback

Developers, property managers, tenants, and more: We want to hear your feedback about the Evergreen Sustainable Development Standard (ESDS) to ensure that its requirements are achievable, well understood, and it actually results in the positive impacts for properties and tenants.

Share your feedback in this five-minute web survey!

If you more feedback, please submit your comments via email to ESDSHelp@commerce.wa.gov. Please include “survey feedback” in your subject line.

***

Do you have ideas for this newsletter? We want to showcase valuable and actionable information relevant to Commerce contractors, perspective developers, property managers, and more! If you have an idea for newsletter content, please email Tim Marshall.