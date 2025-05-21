May 2025 transportation electrification open funding opportunities

U.S. DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying applicants: Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets and producers of components or materials that enhance the fuel economy and emissions performance of eligible vehicles.
- Qualifying projects: Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize or expand existing facilities; and/or support engineering integration performed in the U.S. related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the U.S., and 4) provide a reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total funding amount: $10 billion.
- Application due date: Rolling applications.
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) – Clean Bus Planning Award
- Who can apply: State and local government entities that provide bus service; private school fleets with an active contractual agreement to serve a public school district; nonprofit school transportation associations; tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools responsible for the purchase of school buses or providing school bus service for a BIA-funded school; and direct or designated recipients of FTA grants, including state and local governmental authorities.
- Award goals: Connect transit and school bus fleets with technical experts to support planning for bus electrification.
- Assistance provided: Existing fleet baseline analysis, vehicle electrification feasibility analysis, infrastructure assessment and optimization strategy, procurement and project staging, financial analysis, emissions modeling, stakeholder analysis, workforce considerations, and recommended next steps.
- Application due date: Rolling applications.
WSDOT – Zero-emissions Access Program grant
- Who can apply: Nonprofit organizations or local governments in Washington state.
- Qualifying projects: Third party contract, lease, or purchase of zero-emission vehicles and charging equipment; construction or installation of zero-emission charging infrastructure for a carshare; and operations costs to develop, implement, and manage a zero-emission carshare program.
- Total funding amount: Anticipated at $3.4 million in the 2025-2027 biennium. The legislature will determine the funding level during the 2025 legislative session.
- Application due date: May 29, 2025, at 3 p.m.
U.S. DOE – FY 2025 Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) program-wide funding program
- Who can apply: Colleges and universities, businesses, nonprofit organizations, state and local governments and tribes; and groups made up of any of these.
- Qualifying projects: Projects to address improved battery technology for both light- and heavy-duty applications, smart charging infrastructure, sustainable farming, workforce development, and demonstration and deployment of these new innovative technologies.
- Total funding amount: $88 million.
- Application due date: June 18, 2025, at 2 p.m.
U.S. DOE – Community Energy Innovation Prize Round 2
- Who can apply: Individuals; private entities (businesses and nonprofits); nonfederal government entities such as states, counties, tribes and municipalities; and academic institutions.
- Qualifying projects: The prize is made up of three tracks, including the Vehicles Ecosystem Track. For this track, prizes will be awarded based on supporting the deployment of clean transportation technologies in a way that promotes access to clean transportation technologies, improves health and air quality outcomes, and lowers the burden of transportation impacts on community members.
- Total funding amount: $8.42 million.
- Application due date: June 20, 2025.
WA Dept. of Ecology – Charge Where You Are: Level 2 EV Charging (round 3)
- Who can apply: Businesses licensed in Washington state. State, local, or tribal governments and related entities in Washington state.
- Qualifying projects: Projects that increase level 2 charging access across Washington State, where drivers are likely to spend at least one to four hours. Projects must include a minimum of four and a maximum of two charging plugs. All plugs must be capable of simultaneously charging at least 9.0kw (about 40 amps of power) per vehicle.
- Total funding amount: Approximately $3.52 million.
- Application due date: August 25, 2025.