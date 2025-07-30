Materials updated for 2025 multifamily housing funding application

Capital funding applicants should review the new information before working on NOFA application

Applicants seeking capital funding for affordable multifamily housing developments from Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) should review the following recently updated materials:

These application materials are requirements set by the state funding notice (#MHU-2025-01) (on Box).

MHU publishes application materials that are relevant to all funding sources, as well as to specific funding sources, including opportunities guided by the Apple Health and Homes initiative (AHAH), a program that facilitates affordable housing for people in Washington who have experienced chronic homelessness and have acute health needs.

For questions, please contact HTFApp@commerce.wa.gov.