Making Things Happen for Sustainability and Jobs: Port of Walla Walla secures state support to ramp up sustainable aviation fuels production and new jobs

Strategic investment supports construction of SkyNRG manufacturing facility at Wallula Gap Industrial Park

OLYMPIA, WA – A planned sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) production facility being developed by SkyNRG Americas in Walla Walla has been awarded a new $1.5 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The Port of Walla Walla secured the grant from the Governor’s Economic Development Strategic Reserve Fund through Commerce to assist the project at the Port’s Wallula Gap Industrial Park.

The SkyNRG Americas facility will produce SAF and renewable diesel using feedstocks such as renewable natural gas (RNG), dovetailing with Washington state’s commitment to advancing sustainable fuel technologies and attracting innovative companies to the region.

It is anticipated that the project will create up to 600 jobs during construction and about 100 jobs once production begins.

“Sustainable aviation fuels are central to the evolving global aerospace industry, and we’re proud to be leading the way here in Washington state,” said Governor Bob Ferguson. “SkyNRG’s new facility will be an important economic driver in the region and throughout our state’s innovative clean energy and aerospace sectors.”

“This project aligns with our strategic growth priorities around clean technology and innovation,” said Joe Nguyen, Director of the Washington State Department of Commerce. “In addition to furthering Washington’s leadership in clean energy and sustainable aviation, it creates family-wage manufacturing jobs that strengthen the local economy and community.”

SkyNRG is a global leader in SAF. The company selected the Wallula Gap Industrial Park, operated by the Port of Walla Walla, for their new project called Project Wigeon. This location enables SkyNRG to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on a commercial scale and supply it directly to major airports within the state, as well as to other West Coast markets with clean fuel standard policies.

“The Port of Walla Walla is proud to support SkyNRG’s investment, which helps to broaden our economic base while enhancing the strength and resilience of our community,” said Patrick Reay, Executive Director of the Port of Walla Walla. “This facility positions Walla Walla as a leader in sustainable aviation fuel while creating quality jobs and long-term economic benefits. SkyNRG’s presence underscores our commitment to innovation and attracting forward-thinking industries.”

SkyNRG anticipates producing 50 million gallons of SAF and renewable diesel annually, and has agreements already in place to purchase their fuels.

For context, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport dispenses about 600 million gallons of aviation fuel annually. The Port of Seattle has announced a goal to migrate 10% of that volume to SAF – about 60 million gallons per year – and to procure it from local, sustainable sources.

“We are excited to help expand American-made fuel production, as well as Washington state’s leadership in the global clean energy transition, said John Plaza, CEO SkyNRG Americas. We are also proud to bring new jobs to this community.”

SkyNRG recently secured the Wallula Gap site with the Port, and the SEPA environmental checklist has been submitted to the Washington State Department of Ecology and Walla Walla County. The facility is anticipated to open in 2029.