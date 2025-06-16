June 2025 transportation electrification open funding opportunities

U.S. DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying applicants: Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets and producers of components or materials that enhance eligible vehicles’ fuel economy and emissions performance.
- Qualifying projects: Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize or expand existing facilities, and/or support engineering integration performed in the U.S. related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the U.S., and 4) provide a reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total funding amount: $10 billion.
- Application due date: Rolling applications.
U.S. DOE – FY 2025 Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) program-wide funding program
- Who can apply: Colleges and universities, businesses, nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, tribes, and groups made up of any of these.
- Qualifying projects: Projects to address improved battery technology for light- and heavy-duty applications, smart-charging infrastructure, sustainable farming, workforce development, and demonstration and deployment of these new innovative technologies.
- Total funding amount: $88 million.
- Application due date: June 18, 2025, at 2 p.m.
U.S. DOE – Community Energy Innovation Prize Round 2
- Who can apply: Individuals; private entities (businesses and nonprofits); nonfederal government entities such as states, counties, tribes and municipalities; and academic institutions.
- Qualifying projects: The prize consists of three tracks, including the Vehicles Ecosystem Track. For this track, prizes will be awarded based on supporting the deployment of clean transportation technologies in a way that promotes access to clean transportation technologies, improves health and air quality outcomes, and lowers the burden of transportation impacts on community members.
- Total funding amount: $8.42 million.
- Application due date: June 20, 2025.
FTA – FY 2025 NOFO: Low or No Emission Grant Program and the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program
- Who can apply: Eligible recipients and subrecipients are designated recipients, states (including territories and Washington, D.C.), local government entities, and federally recognized Indian tribes.
- Qualifying projects: Capital projects to purchase or lease zero-emission or low-emission transit buses; and projects to acquire, construct, rehabilitate, and lease required supporting facilities such as recharging, refueling and maintenance facilities.
- Total funding amount: $1.1 billion for Low-No Program.
- Application due date: July 14, 2025, by 11:59 p.m. EST.
WA Dept. of Ecology – Charge Where You Are: Level 2 EV Charging (round 3)
- Who can apply: Businesses licensed in Washington state. State, local or tribal governments and related entities in Washington state.
- Qualifying projects: Projects that increase level 2 charging access across Washington state, where drivers are likely to spend at least one to four hours. Projects must include a minimum of four and a maximum of two charging plugs. All plugs must be capable of simultaneously charging at least 9.0 kW (about 40 amps of power) per vehicle.
- Total funding amount: Approximately $3.52 million.
- Application due date: August 21, 2025.