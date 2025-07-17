July 2025 transportation electrification open funding opportunities

U.S. DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying applicants: Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets and producers of components or materials that enhance eligible vehicles’ fuel economy and emissions performance.
- Qualifying projects: Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize or expand existing facilities, and/or support engineering integration performed in the U.S. related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the U.S., and 4) provide a reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total funding amount: $10 billion.
- Application due date: Rolling applications.
WA Dept. of Ecology – Charge where you are: Level 2 EV charging (round 3)
- Who can apply: Businesses licensed in Washington state. State, local or tribal governments and related entities in Washington state.
- Qualifying projects: Projects that increase level 2 charging access across Washington state, where drivers are likely to spend at least one to four hours. Projects must include a minimum of four and a maximum of two charging plugs. All plugs must be capable of simultaneously charging at least 9.0 kW (about 40 amps of power) per vehicle.
- Total funding amount: Approximately $3.52 million.
- Application due date: August 21, 2025.
WA Department of Commerce – Tribal Electric Boats Program
- Who can apply: Federally recognized tribes or enterprises operated by federally recognized tribes whose traditional lands and territories included parts of Washington state or were directly adjacent to Washington’s border.
- Qualifying projects: For the purchase of or conversion to electric motors and engines for fishing vessels, including vessels for patrol, research, or other uses that ensure tribal fishing rights and activities.
- Total funding amount: $4.75 million
- Application due date: October 23, 5 p.m.