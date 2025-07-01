Joseph Williams selected as interim director of the Washington State Broadband Office

Williams was previously Commerce’s Information and Communications Technology sector lead

Jospeh Williams will lead the Washington State Broadband Office until a permanent director is appointed. Williams was previously Commerce’s Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness (OEDC) Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector lead.

Williams steps in for Aaron Wheeler, who left the agency in June. In his role as sector lead for Commerce, Williams worked closely with the state’s tech sector to both recruit new business and support those already here. Williams was also a tech policy advisor to former Washington Governor Jay Inslee. He left state service in 2019 to be the Seattle director for the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, then joined Commerce in 2023. He also led the state’s semiconductor working group and regularly contributed expert testimony and industry group coordination.

“I’m pleased to have Joseph leading the WSBO during this period of transition at both the state and federal level,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “His experience and steady leadership will help maintain momentum in Washington’s broadband development while we continue the recruitment process for a permanent director.”

“It’s a critical time for the WSBO, and I am excited to join and support this important team and their vital mission of bringing internet to all in Washington,” Williams said. “My predecessor in this position, Aaron Wheeler, did a great job getting the state to this point. My plan is to ensure we can meet the upcoming federal deadlines and award funding to broadband providers across the state as quickly as possible.”

Williams was a recent recipient of GeekWire’s Public Policy Champion for Innovation award for his work in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity and semiconductors.

Commerce is partnering with Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office on the permanent appointment. The formal recruitment for the position will be posted soon.