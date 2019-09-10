The Dairy Digester Enhancement program (Program) is part of Clean Energy Fund (CEF) 4, funded from the 2019-21 biennial Capital Budget. This Program funds grants that enhance the viability of dairy digester projects, including bioenergy, improved energy efficiency, and advanced nutrient recovery systems that produce value-added biofertilizers, reduce trucking of lagoon water, and improve soil health and air and water quality.

There will be $970,000 available under a competitive application process.

Commerce anticipates making 3-6 awards of $30,000 to $300,000.

Awards shall include at least one project east of the Cascades and one project west of the Cascades.

There is a minimum 1:1 match requirement of non-state funds, which could consist of applicant self-match, federal grants, private sponsorships or loans.

Commerce is accepting applications from Friday Dec. 6, 2019, until 5 pm, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 .

