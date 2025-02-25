Finding your way home: House of Mercy rebuilds lives through reentry services

This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting organizations awarded Community Reinvestment Project grants through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Origins of Hope

For 20 years, House of Mercy has been quietly transforming lives across Washington, one open door at a time. What began in 2005 as one man’s leap of faith to minister to the incarcerated has grown into a beacon of hope for hundreds of men each year who seek a second chance and a place to call home.

The story of House of Mercy is inextricably linked with that of its founder, Pastor Bob Faulk, who quit his job to devote himself fully to prison ministry.

“That sounds crazy to a lot of people,” said Michael Lovrick, House of Mercy’s program director. “But you know, he just wanted to help people out.”

When the men Pastor Bob ministered to started getting released, they often had nowhere to go. “Sadly…everybody believes in a second chance, just not in their neighborhood,” Lovrick explained.

In an act of radical compassion, Pastor Bob began housing them in his own home. Little did he know that this selfless decision would prove to be the seed of something extraordinary.

Building a network of transformation

BASIC NECESSITIES: Pastor Michael Lovrick, House of Mercy program director, holds up some of the basic items participants receive as part of the ministry’s reentry services, including food and a Metro card. (Photo courtesy of House of Mercy)

Today, that seed has blossomed into a ministry spanning 30 transitional houses in five counties across the state, serving an average of 312 men annually.

House of Mercy provides far more than just a roof overhead. The true transformation happens through its holistic Wayfinders reentry program, built on five core pillars: thorough intake, leadership development, purpose-driven planning, issue resolution training, and faith and fellowship.

At the heart of this approach is a deep understanding of the challenges these men face. As Lovrick, who himself spent 38 years in prison, explained, “I know the struggles, the obstacles somebody coming out is going to face. Even though I was teaching reentry classes, I got overwhelmed in my own reentry.”

That lived experience allows the House of Mercy team to meet participants exactly where they are and develop truly impactful programming.

Breaking down barriers

The road to reentry is rarely smooth. Men returning home after incarceration must navigate a daunting path: from finding employment and housing with a criminal record, to overcoming addiction and mental health struggles, repairing fractured family ties and rebuilding a positive support system. It’s a complex web of barriers that can feel impossible to untangle alone.

That’s where House of Mercy staff step in, walking alongside participants every step of the way. From the moment a man enters the program, he is welcomed with open arms, treated with dignity, and enveloped in a culture of radical empathy.

“First impressions set the tone,” emphasized Lovrick. “Our team works together to create a well-coordinated path to reentry, so the men feel supported from day one.”

This carefully structured journey is designed to address root issues, not just symptoms.

“So many programs focus on the fruit: addiction, anger, the poor choices,” Lovrick explained. “Those are the fruits of a deeper root. If we get to the root issue, whether it’s a mindset, a belief, or an unhealed wound from the past . . . that’s how real change happens.”

Weekly house meetings are the glue that binds the program elements together, fostering genuine connection and accountability while providing a safe space for vulnerability, personal reflection, and growth. Participants learn from and lean on each other, drawing strength from shared experiences.

SET UP FOR SUCCESS: House of Mercy pastor and care manager, Sinclair Poindexter, speaks with a participant in the program. From the first interview to arrival at a residence, the care navigation team aims to create a welcoming culture to support a well-coordinated and organized path to reentry. (Photo courtesy of House of Mercy)

Stories of redemption

Tommy Music came to House of Mercy after 51 years in prison. He was 19 years old when he was incarcerated and 72 years old when he got out of prison.

“No one would accept me but House of Mercy. Things were different 51 years ago before getting out of prison; they were a lot more complex. The social structure was different,” Music explained.

He found both a home and a support system. “I was around people who cared for me and explained to me how to do the things I needed to do upon reentry because I didn’t even know that much, because that’s how much the world had changed.”

At his first Christmas gathering with the ministry, Music received a calendar in a gift exchange. Lovrick recalled, “He started crying, saying ‘Nobody ever gave me a gift before.’” When Music stepped outside to collect himself, Lovrick said every person then placed their gift in Tommy’s chair. “That was the greatest Christmas I’ve ever had in my life,” Lovrick said. “That’s the heart of House of Mercy.”

This culture of radical kinship extends far beyond the walls of the transitional homes. Through robust partnerships with local businesses, nonprofits, and faith communities, House of Mercy connects participants to a wide net of support, from job skills training and employment pipelines to mentoring and discipleship.

Embracing technology for change

DIGITAL LITERACY: House of Mercy hosted a digital navigation workshop at WorkSource Pierce County. The workshop was funded in part by a grant from the Community Reinvestment Project. (Photo courtesy of House of Mercy)

Through a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Reinvestment Project, House of Mercy has expanded the reentry services it provides, including a digital literacy program.

Lovrick, who had to catch up with technology himself, knew bridging the digital divide was essential for the men’s success.

“We don’t want to see people get scammed, taken advantage of, or leave a negative online footprint that could hurt their future,” he said. “This grant allowed us to put real money toward devices, classes, and training – to set them up to thrive in a digital world.”

From basic computer skills to professional online etiquette, the digital literacy program equips participants with the tools and know-how to secure employment, manage finances, access resources, and build positive social networks. It’s a game-changer in a world where technology touches nearly every aspect of life.

Creating lasting impact

For Lovrick, the impact goes even deeper. “A lot of our guys have been told their whole lives that they’re not smart enough, not capable. Learning these skills is not just practical. It builds confidence. They start to see themselves differently, as somebody who has something to offer. That’s powerful.”

This holistic approach to empowerment is yielding remarkable results. While the national recidivism rate hovers around 70%, House of Mercy maintains a rate of less than 5% for program participants. For Lovrick, this is a testament to the power of supporting the whole person.

“If I can get a guy a $60-an-hour job, but he still sees himself as worthless, it won’t last. We have to go to the root — help them heal from trauma, discover their identity and purpose, build real community. That’s the stuff that sustains change,” he added.

Lovrick has seen this firsthand. Once serving life without parole, he is now a published author, family man, and passionate advocate for second chances. “I used to walk the breezeway in prison with Pastor Bob and say, ‘Hold a spot for me; one day I’m going to be there with you.’”

Today, as House of Mercy’s program director, he’s fulfilling that destiny by empowering others to step into theirs.

In a world where second chances can be hard to come by, House of Mercy stands as a powerful testament to the restorative potential of compassion and community in action. By providing both a roof and a true sense of home, healing, and hope, they are transforming one life at a time.

That work is an affirmation of the core belief that has driven House of Mercy from the beginning: No person is beyond hope, no life beyond redemption.

Lovrick understands this approach as far reaching: “If we can be that steady presence…we can not only change that life but generations to come.”

Learn more on the House of Mercy website and follow the organization on YouTube.