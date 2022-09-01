Public Meeting on Clean Fuels Forecast

Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard will cut statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 4.3 million metric tons a year by 2038 and stimulate economic development in low carbon fuel production. These goals are accomplished by requiring fuel suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels to 20% below 2017 levels by 2038.

Fuel suppliers can achieve these reductions through methods by:

Improving the efficiency of their fuel production processes

Producing and/or blending low-carbon biofuels into the fuel they sell

Purchasing credits generated by low-carbon fuel providers, including electric vehicle charging providers.

The Washington State Department of Commerce must make a prediction regarding whether sufficient credits will be available to comply with Clean Fuels Program requirements and prepare a fuel supply forecast. The draft fuel supply forecast will be available for public review and comment.