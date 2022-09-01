Public Meeting on Clean Fuels Forecast
Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard will cut statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 4.3 million metric tons a year by 2038 and stimulate economic development in low carbon fuel production. These goals are accomplished by requiring fuel suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels to 20% below 2017 levels by 2038.
Fuel suppliers can achieve these reductions through methods by:
- Improving the efficiency of their fuel production processes
- Producing and/or blending low-carbon biofuels into the fuel they sell
- Purchasing credits generated by low-carbon fuel providers, including electric vehicle charging providers.
The Washington State Department of Commerce must make a prediction regarding whether sufficient credits will be available to comply with Clean Fuels Program requirements and prepare a fuel supply forecast. The draft fuel supply forecast will be available for public review and comment.
Meeting Information
Commerce will hold a virtual public meeting on the draft clean fuels forecast.
Public meeting: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Join on Zoom
Meeting ID: 816 0098 2591
Passcode: 385437
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Tacoma)
+19712471195,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Portland)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 971 247 1195 US (Portland)
+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Find your local number: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/u/kdZ90MHbeW
Meeting Agenda
- 10:30 a.m.: Meeting begins with introductory remarks by Glenn Blackmon, Energy Policy Office director
- 10:35 a.m.: Presentation by BRG
- 10:45 a.m.: Meeting opened for comments
- 11:00 a.m.: Meeting concludes
Questions?
For more information, contact Steven Polunsky, Senior Energy Policy Specialist on Clean Transportation.