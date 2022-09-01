Public Meeting on Clean Fuels Forecast

In accordance with Chapter 70A.535 RCW Transportation Fuel—Clean Fuels Program.  

Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard will cut statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 4.3 million metric tons a year by 2038 and stimulate economic development in low carbon fuel production. These goals are accomplished by requiring fuel suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels to 20% below 2017 levels by 2038.

Fuel suppliers can achieve these reductions through methods by:

  • Improving the efficiency of their fuel production processes
  • Producing and/or blending low-carbon biofuels into the fuel they sell
  • Purchasing credits generated by low-carbon fuel providers, including electric vehicle charging providers.

The Washington State Department of Commerce must make a prediction regarding whether sufficient credits will be available to comply with Clean Fuels Program requirements and prepare a fuel supply forecast. The draft fuel supply forecast will be available for public review and comment.

Meeting Information

Commerce will hold a virtual public meeting on the draft clean fuels forecast.  

Public meeting: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Join on Zoom
Meeting ID: 816 0098 2591
Passcode: 385437
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Tacoma)
+19712471195,,81600982591#,,,,*385437# US (Portland)

Dial by your location
        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
        +1 971 247 1195 US (Portland)
        +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)
Find your local number: https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/u/kdZ90MHbeW

Meeting Agenda

  • 10:30 a.m.: Meeting begins with introductory remarks by Glenn Blackmon, Energy Policy Office director
  • 10:35 a.m.: Presentation by BRG
  • 10:45 a.m.: Meeting opened for comments
  • 11:00 a.m.: Meeting concludes

Questions?

For more information, contact Steven Polunsky, Senior Energy Policy Specialist on Clean Transportation.

