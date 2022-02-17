Child care renovation grant sessions available in English, Spanish, Somali

Commerce’s Early Learning Facilities (ELF) will host virtual informational sessions about grant funding in English, Spanish and Somali. The March sessions are for grant funding for minor renovations to existing buildings used by childcare providers. Providers must be licensed or certified by the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) on or before Jan. 1, 2020. The grants should support childcare providers so they can maintain or expand operations during and after the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The information sessions will cover eligible grant costs, program requirements, eligible organizations and instructions on submitting applications through ZoomGrants. There will be time for questions after the presentation.

Grant details:

Family homes, childcare centers and K-12 school districts are all eligible to apply.

Grant funds can be used for minor renovations and small capital purchases.

Licensed and bonded contractors must perform all work.

Important updates:

Providers do not need to increase their number of spaces to apply.

Previous ELF awardees are eligible to apply if their application is for a different scope of work than a previous ELF award.

Complete program guidelines, specific allowable costs and supporting documents will be available on our website in the coming weeks.

Questions?

Contact earlylearningfacilities@commerce.wa.gov

More information is available on the Early Learning Facilities website.