Draft Rural Lands Guidebook available for review and comment

The Department of Commerce is seeking feedback on draft guidance designed to assist counties in developing the rural lands element of their comprehensive plans.



The new Rural Element Guidebook (PDF) is available in draft form for public comment until May 23. Comments can be submitted through an online comment form.



The Growth Management Act requires most counties in Washington to include a rural element in their comprehensive plan to help define and protect rural character. Once finalized, the Rural Element Guidebook will be a resource for counties in the process of creating and updating their rural lands element consistent with the Growth Management Act.

For questions, contact Deanah Watson at Deanah.Watson@Commerce.Wa.Gov.