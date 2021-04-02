Working Washington Grants: Round 4 application open now

Over the last year, Washington state has provided small businesses throughout the state with more than $125 million in grants to address the economic outfall of COVID-19. This effort continues with a new round of grant opportunities being managed by the Washington State Department of Commerce. The state Legislature approved $240 million for this latest round, making it our largest so far. Working Washington Grants Round 4 offers grant relief funds to small for-profit businesses, especially those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures. Priorities for funding are: Businesses required to close.

Businesses with lost revenue as a result of closure.

Businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations.

Equitable distribution of grant funds across the state and to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals. The application portal is open now through 5 p.m. April 9 at www.commercegrants.com. Materials are available in 16 languages. Need help? Our technical support center provides assistance in navigating the application portal. The English-only support center is open 7 days a week now through April 9 at (855) 602-2722 or by emailing commercegrants@submittable.com Phone support is available in seven different languages (Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Russian, Amharic, Arabic and Tagalog) at (206) 333-0720. In addition, Commerce’s Small Business Resiliency Network has expanded to 31 trusted messenger community organizations providing translation and individual assistance to in 40 languages to business owners in historically underserved communities. You can find contact information in our online directory.