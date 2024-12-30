December 2024 transportation electrification open funding opportunities

US DOE – Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program
- Qualifying applicants: Manufacturers of advanced technology vehicles that achieve defined fuel economy targets as well as producers of components or materials that enhance the fuel economy performance of eligible vehicles.
- Qualifying projects: Must 1) manufacture eligible vehicles or components that are used in eligible vehicles, 2) build new facilities; reequip, modernize or expand existing facilities; and/or support engineering integration performed in the U.S. related to the manufacturing of eligible vehicles or components, 3) be located in the U.S., and 4) provide a reasonable prospect of repayment.
- Total funding amount: $10 billion.
- Application due date: Rolling applications.
National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) – Clean Bus Planning Award
- Qualifying applicants: State and local government entities providing bus service; private school fleets with an active contractual agreement to serve a public school district; nonprofit school transportation associations; tribes, tribal organizations, or tribally controlled schools responsible for the purchase of school buses or providing school bus service for a BIA funded school; direct or designated recipients of FTA grants, including state and local governmental authorities, and tribes.
- Award goals: Connect transit and school bus fleets with technical experts to support planning for bus electrification.
- Assistance provided: Existing fleet baseline analysis, vehicle electrification feasibility analysis, infrastructure assessment and optimization strategy, procurement and project staging, financial analysis, emissions modeling, stakeholder analysis, workforce considerations, and recommended next steps.
- Application due date: Rolling applications.
U.S. EPA – Clean School Bus Program Rebates
- Qualifying applicants: Public school districts, tribal applicants, and third parties.
- Qualifying projects: Rebates to replace existing school buses with clean and zero-emission models.
- Total funding amount: $965 million.
- Application due date: Jan. 9, 2024, by 4 p.m. EST.
WSDOT: National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)
- Qualifying applicants: Contractor(s) who can help with the acquisition, installation and operation, and maintenance of the publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure.
- Qualifying projects: NEVI-compliant charging stations along the identified corridors.
- Total funding amount: $25 million.
- Application due date: Jan. 15, 2025.
U.S. SCEP – Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program
- Qualifying applicants: Tribal governments.
- Qualifying projects: Reduce fossil-fuel emissions in an environmentally sustainable way while maximizing benefits for local and regional communities.
- Reduce the total energy use of eligible entities.
- Improve energy efficiency in the transportation sector, the building sector and other appropriate sectors.
- Build a clean and equitable energy economy that prioritizes overburdened communities and promotes equity and inclusion in workforce opportunities and deployment activities, including programs for financing zero-emission transportation (and associated infrastructure).
- Total funding amount: $430 million.
- Application due date: May 31, 2025.