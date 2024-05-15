Request for Applications – Youth Coach Training Grants

This Request for Applications (RFA) seeks to provide funding for training youth sports coaches, parents, and volunteers in important areas like social emotional learning and trauma sensitive practices. The funding can also help remove financial barriers for youth by covering costs like registration fees and equipment expenses.

What organizations and programs can apply for:

Small Team or Program (12 to 20 youth) can apply for up to $25,000

Medium Team or Program (21 to 50 youth) can apply for up to $50,000

Large Teams (over 50 youth) can apply for up to $75,000

Joint Application (where sports teams and training providers collaborate) up to $100,000

To qualify for this grant, applicants must be:

A tribal government or tribal-led community based organization; OR

Be registered as a Community Reinvestment Project (CRP) by-and-for organization, or be contractually partnered with a registered CRP by-and-for organization to deliver the Objectives and Scope of Work identified in this RFA*. AND

Licensed to do business in Washington or submit a statement of commitment that it will become licensed in Washington within thirty (30) calendar days of being selected as the Apparently Successful Applicant.

* Please note: if you are not already registered with CRP, you can apply to register as a CRP by-and-for. To see a list of CRP-verified by-and-for organizations, email crp@commerce.wa.gov.

An optional pre-proposal conference will be held on Zoom May 21, 2024 at 2 p.m., Pacific Time. Registration is required. We encourage all prospective applicants to attend.

Register for the pre-proposal conference.

Applications are due no later than June 5, 2024 at 5 p.m., Pacific Time

Review the RFA

Download the Application (Word)

Please contact the RFA coordinator, Sherina James with any questions.