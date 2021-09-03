Washington State Digital Equity Forum Facilitation

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposal (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to provide facilitation for a series of meetings of the Washington State Digital Equity Forum. The purpose of the Digital Equity Forum is to develop recommendations to advance digital connectivity in Washington state.

Minimum Qualifications:

Licensed to do business in the State of Washington or submit a statement of commitment that it will become licensed in Washington within thirty (30) calendar days of being selected as the Apparently Successful Contractor;

2 years of experience in developing and implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and meeting/forum facilitation;

2 years of experience in facilitation of meetings/forums of diverse stakeholders;

Funding:

Commerce has budgeted between $15,000 – $30,000 with a final budget not to exceed $30,000 for this project.

Proposals Due by: September 30, 2021

Contact information: Tammy Mastro, tammy.mastro@commerce.wa.gov

Equity Forum RFP (PDF)