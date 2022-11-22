Washington State Broadband Office – Broadband Infrastructure Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce State Broadband Office (WSBO) is accepting applications for Broadband infrastructure grants from November 22, 2022 through January 17, 2023. Applications received after the January 17 will not be accepted. Local governments (including public ports and public utility districts), federally recognized tribes, nonprofit organizations, nonprofit cooperative organizations, and multiparty entities that consist of at least one public partner are eligible to apply.

Approximately $120 million in federal ARPA Capital funding is available for grants. Projects can qualify for up to $12 million dollars each, and require a 10% cash match. Proposed projects must construct broadband infrastructure designed to deliver last mile broadband service that:

At minimum, delivers transmission speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 100 Mbps upload (100/100 Mbps) unless impracticable due to geography, topography, or financial cost in which case speeds of 100/20 Mbps are acceptable if scalable to 100/100 Mbps; and

Is deployed in unserved areas, defined as areas lacking access to reliable (wireline connection) service at speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps.

Funding award depends on a competitive rating and ranking process, which begins on January 18. The WSBO anticipates announcing conditional awards in February.

All applicants must demonstrate an effort to consult with incumbent service providers in the area prior to submitting their application.

For guidance on completing your application, please attend the free virtual application webinar on December 6 from 2:30 to 4:00.

Learn more and apply on the WSBO page.

Contact: Tammy Mastro, 360-791-2805