Washington Electric Vehicle Incentive Program Request for Proposals

Commerce is initiating a Request for Proposals (RFP) to hire a consultant to design Phase I of a multi-phase electric vehicle (EV) incentive program, including a point-of-sale rebate program.

Programs designed from this contract will help the state accelerate electric vehicle adoption, make electric vehicles affordable for residents currently priced out of the market, improve air quality in overburdened communities, and reduce climate pollution.

Phase I Funding amount

Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $500,000 of the total funding appropriated by the legislature for this project. Commerce will be appropriated a total of $50 million for EV incentive programs in Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025.

Phase I Contract length

The contract for Phase I will run through February 15, 2024. The program design is a multi-phase contracting process to implement new EV incentive programs:

Phase I – Program Design ($500,000);

Phase II – Scope of Online Platform (expected funding amount of $250,000);

Phase III – Program Administrator (expected funding amount of $44.5 million); and

Phase IV – Possible Contract Extensions (funding dependent on legislative appropriation).

Commerce expects to publish the Phase II RFP in June 2023 and the Phase III RFP in October 2023. The consultant for Phase I can be the program administrator in Phase III, but the consultant for Phase II cannot be the program administrator in Phase III.

Proposals are due Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Olympia, WA and must be submitted electronically through Commerce’s ZoomGrants system. To submit the proposal, create a secure login with a password with ZoomGrants.