WA State Diaper Bank Project/Program Grant Opportunity

Description:

The purpose of this Request for Applications is for the Washington State Dept. of Commerce to collect applications for grants, which will be administered via reimbursable grant agreements, to organizations for the purpose of purchasing diapers, wipes, and other essential baby products (for ages 3 and under), for distribution to families in need. This solicitation is open to all entities which meet the minimum requirements. Commerce has funding of $2.5 million for fiscal year 2022 and 2.5 million for fiscal year 2023; individual grant amounts will vary.

Responses Due: October 27, 2021

Download RFA (PDF)