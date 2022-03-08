Solicitations for Applications for Operating, Maintenance and Supportive Services for Permanent Supportive Housing

The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking applications for the 2023 state fiscal year from qualified owners/operators of permanent supportive housing (PSH) projects to fund operating and maintenance costs and reimbursement for the cost of supportive services offered to clients in PSH units.

Qualified applicants must own or operate multifamily housing projects funded by the Washington State Housing Trust Fund or other public capital funding sources.

Applications will be accepted between March 16, 2022 and April 16, 2022.

Download the 2023 PSH-OMS Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA #23-46411) to review the specific application requirements.

If you have any questions about this funding opportunity, please reach out to the NOFA Coordinator at OMSCoordinator@commerce.wa.gov.