Seeking an Investment Advisor for ABLE Governing Board

The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking an investment advisor who will provide a full array of investment advisory services to the ABLE Governing Board. Governing Board duties to include investment policy development; asset allocation studies; investment manager research, selection, and monitoring; investment performance reporting; investment program fee monitoring; trustee and committee member education; cash management reviews; ad-hoc research projects; and in-person or virtual meeting consultations.

Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 22-32810-004

Request for Proposal (PDF)

RESPONSE DUE DATE: 15 October 2021, 17:00 hours Pacific Time

EXPECTED TIME PERIOD FOR CONTRACT: July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025