Seeking a Marketing and Advertising Firm to ABLE Governing Board
The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals for a consultant to develop creative assets, produce advertisements, secure owned, paid and earned media placements and build public awareness to promote the Washington State ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) Savings Program statewide.
The project will:
- Target eligible beneficiaries and their immediate family members to enroll and contribute to a Washington State ABLE account.
- Target care providers, employment support providers, and professional guardians of eligible beneficiaries.
- Build public awareness to promote the Washington State ABLE Savings Program statewide.
Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 22-32810-005
Request for Proposal (PDF)
Electronic Proposals due: Sept. 27, 2021, 5:00 PM Pacific Time