Seeking a Marketing and Advertising Firm to ABLE Governing Board

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals for a consultant to develop creative assets, produce advertisements, secure owned, paid and earned media placements and build public awareness to promote the Washington State ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) Savings Program statewide.

The project will:

Target eligible beneficiaries and their immediate family members to enroll and contribute to a Washington State ABLE account.

Target care providers, employment support providers, and professional guardians of eligible beneficiaries.

Build public awareness to promote the Washington State ABLE Savings Program statewide.

Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 22-32810-005

Request for Proposal (PDF)

Electronic Proposals due: Sept. 27, 2021, 5:00 PM Pacific Time