RFQQ due Jan. 25: Creating an Equitable Innovation Accelerator

To create and implement an Equitable Innovation Accelerator (EIA), to target technology startups in the information and communication technology industry sector and at technology-enabled companies in other industry sectors.

Estimated Value: 750,000

Customer Reference Number: EIA2021-2

Close Date: Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 3 p.m.

Download the full RFQQ