RFQQ: Consultant to plan services at the Pacific Hospital Preservation & Development Authority (PHPDA)

The Department of Commerce is initiating a Request for Qualifications and Quotations (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from consultants interested in forming and convening a workgroup to develop a programming plan for using the Pacific Hospital Preservation and Development Authority (PHPDA) Quarters buildings 3 through 10, located at 1147 14th Avenue S, in the City of Seattle, Washington.

The PHPDA is chartered by the City of Seattle with stewardship of the landmark Pacific Tower and its surrounding campus. The Quarters Buildings were originally constructed as homes for the officers, physicians, and nurses who staffed the hospital after 1932 and were converted to administrative office uses at least 25 years ago.

Under ESSB 5693, Section 166, the Quarters buildings are intended to be used for state-operated or contracted residential housing facilities and services, which may include recovery residences, group care, transitional housing, supportive housing, or family-centered substance use disorder recovery housing.

Schedule:

Estimated Schedule of Procurement Activities (PDF)

Proposals are due: June 2, 2022, by 4:00 p.m. PST

Estimated funding period: July 11, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Q&A:

Submit questions to the RFP Coordinator by 5 p.m. on May 18, 2022

Answers will be posted here by May 19, 2022

Webinar:

May 11, 2022 from 112:30- 2:00pm. PST

Zoom Q&A session register here

Recording will be included in the posted Q&A

PHPDA Quarters Bldgs Competitive Application (Excel)

RFP Coordinator: Christopher Hanson at youthhomeless@commerce.wa.gov

Register for Washington’s Electronic Business Solution (WEBS) to access all current funding opportunities