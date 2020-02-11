Request for Qualifications and Quotations: Tribal Home Repair Grant Pilot Program

Commerce is initiating Requests for Qualifications and Quotations (RFQQ) to solicit applications to the Tribal Home Repair Grant Pilot Program.

The primary objective of the Tribal Pilot Program is to address and correct delayed home repair maintenance issues for low-income households situated on Tribal Nation Lands. The program addresses repairs that can be accomplished with grant funding up to $40,000.

Taking care of essential home repairs allows households that would not have previously qualified to participate in Weatherization Assistance Program grant activities.

This grant program is intended to improve home habitability, increase energy affordability, and improve tribal participation in Weatherization Program grant activities for low-income households.

Eligible applicants for the Tribal Home Repair Pilot Program are the 29 federally recognized Tribes of Washington state as determined by the United States Secretary of the Interior.

Responses are due Thursday, March 19.

Download the full RFQQ (PDF)