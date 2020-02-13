Request for Qualifications and Quotations: Design Thinking Planning

Commerce focuses on strengthening communities. One way we do this is by working with communities. We want to use design thinking or human centered design processes to provide approximately 25 Commerce staff members with design thinking training. The training must be held in Olympia, Washington on a date negotiated by both parties. The training must be under three days. We want to teach staff tools to use the design thinking process: empathy, define, ideate, prototype, and test. All entities meeting the minimum qualifications are encouraged to respond. Responses are due March 13, 2020 by 4 p.m.

