Request for Proposals for Financial Impact of Fuel Conversion on Consumer-owned Electric Utilities and Customers

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) from firms interested in participating in a project to provide financial and technical analysis of the impact on consumer-owned electric utilities and customers from the conversion from fossil fuels to electricity in residential and commercial buildings. This work will support the recommendations of the 2021 Washington State Energy Strategy. It will focus on residential and commercial buildings currently using a fossil fuel energy source for space heating, water heating, or cooking.

Commerce intends to award one contract to provide the services described in this RFP.

Responses are due by July 29, 2021, at 5 PM.

Request for Proposals (PDF)