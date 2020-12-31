Request for Proposal: Wood Energy for Public Facilities

Commerce is initiating this Notice of Funding Opportunity to solicit proposals from prospective applicants interested in fuel switching projects at public facilities. Projects should focus on converting furnaces and boilers fueled by oil or propane to wood biomass fuel. This program uses funding from Clean Energy Fund 2 (CEF2) as described in Section 1028 (10) of the 2015-17 biennial capital budget, 2EHB 1115, “solely for capital funding of competitively selected wood energy conversion projects at public facilities.” Additional goals include enhancing forest ecosystem function, reducing forest fire hazards and supporting energy resiliency in rural, timber-dependent communities.

Proposals are due Jan. 29 at 5 pm and is open to all Washington-based public entities, including state agencies, and general and special purpose local governments.

Download the full Request for Proposal