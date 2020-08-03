Request for Proposal: Proposals for providing assistance to homeless households to obtain ID cards

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from entities interested in providing assistance to homeless households in collecting documentation and obtaining a Washington state standard ID card. Commerce intends to award one contract to one county west of the crest of the Cascade mountain range with a population of one million or more and one county east of the crest of the Cascade mountain range with a population of five hundred thousand or more. The award amount of $80,000 will be granted for the period Oct.15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. All entities meeting the minimum requirements are encouraged to respond. Proposals are due no later than Thursday, Sept. 3 at 3 p.m.

Download the full RFP.