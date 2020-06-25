Request for Proposal: Firms interested in planning project for local Behavioral Health Infrastructure

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to develop a model ordinance and regulatory guidance for cities and counties to site behavioral health facilities consistent with the state’s new Integrated Managed Care policy to integrate and expand access to medical, mental health and substance‑abuse services and treatment in local communities. Commerce intends to award one contract for an amount not more than $150,000. All entities meeting the minimum qualifications are encouraged to respond; proposals are due Monday, July 20, 2020 by 6 p.m. PDT.

Download the Request for Proposal