Request for Proposal – Community-Law Enforcement Partnership

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations or agencies interested in implementing the Community-Law Enforcement Partnership Program.

Commerce is implementing the Community-Law Enforcement Partnership program under RCW 43.330.545 to foster community engagement through neighborhood organizing, law enforcement and community partnerships, youth mobilization, and business engagement. The program is intended to foster equitable and accountable practices resulting in community participation in public safety and establish cooperative lines of communication between community members and law enforcement.

Building on existing efforts in certain Washington communities, the Community-Law Enforcement Partnership program is designed to support partnerships in a mix of urban, rural, and suburban areas.

Existing Contractors may be eligible to receive additional funds under this RFP if funds remain after all other eligible projects have been awarded funds. The requirements for that eligibility are laid out in the RFP.

Letters of Intent are due: Feb. 18, 2022

Proposals are due: Feb. 28, 2022

Estimated time period for contract: April 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023

Request for Proposal (PDF)

RFP Coordinator: Abigail Snyder

abigail.snyder@commerce.wa.gov