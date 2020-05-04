Request for Proposal: Supporting Homeless Mothers in Pierce County

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals to nonprofit entities formed in 2018 who are interested in providing classes to pregnant women and single mothers who are homeless or at risk of being homeless in Pierce County. The nonprofit must provide a shared housing and living environment for this particular population. Classes must be aimed at helping participants increase their financial literacy, increase their parenting skills, understand renter rights/ responsibilities, and improve their physical and behavioral health. Commerce intends to award one contract not more than $75,000 for the period of July 1 – June 30, 2021. Proposals are required to be received by the RFP Coordinator electronically no later than 5 p.m. Pacific Time, in Olympia, Washington, on June 5, 2020. Any proposals received after 5 p.m. will not be considered.

Download the full RFP.