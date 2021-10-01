Request for Information: Behavioral health consumer advocacy ombuds services statewide.

Commerce is using this Request for Information to inform the drafting of the Request for Proposal to be used to solicit private nonprofit organizations interested in managing a program to provide behavioral health consumer advocacy ombuds services statewide.

The selected private nonprofit will provide behavioral health consumer advocacy services statewide to patients, residents, and clients of behavioral health providers and facilities. The private nonprofit organization shall provide all program and staff support necessary to effectively protect the interests of residents, patients, and clients of behavioral health providers or facilities.

Request for information reference number: RFI-23-32J30-001

Request for Information (PDF)

Responses to this RFI should be submitted electronically to the RFI Coordinator listed below no later than October 31, 2021.