Recovery Residence Expansion Pilot

The Department of Commerce is soliciting applications from qualifying organizations that wish to create new Level II or Level III Recovery Residences, as defined by the National Alliance for Recovery Residences (page 19). The funding available under this opportunity is for operating costs associated with new facilities; capital costs or costs of acquisition are not allowable costs.

Download the posted documents and follow the directions in the Application Instructions to submit a request for funding. Questions and comments may be submitted to SupportiveHousing@Commerce.wa.gov.

Applications are to be submitted electronically by 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.