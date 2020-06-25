Permanent Supportive Housing Operations, Maintenance and Services Funding

May 29, 2020

The Department of Commerce is soliciting applications from qualified owners/operators of permanent supportive housing (PSH) projects for funding of operating and maintenance costs, as well as reimbursement for the cost of supportive services offered to clients in PSH units. Qualified applicants own or operate multifamily housing projects funded by the Washington State Housing Trust Fund, or other public capital funding sources. The Notice of Funding Availability and application can be found here.