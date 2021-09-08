Outreach to Historically Disadvantaged Communities

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposal to solicit applications from entities interested in participating in a project to conduct outreach and assist members of historically disadvantaged communities in applying for state and federal assistance programs. A total of $9,700,000 is available for this project: $7,275,000 will be available in fiscal year 2022, and $2,425,000 will be available in fiscal year 2023.

Customer Reference Number: RFP No. 22-36704-007

Proposals Due: 3:00 pm, Oct. 15, 2021

Request for Proposal (PDF)