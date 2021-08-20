Hotel Leasing and Rapid Re-Housing Funding

The Washington State Department of Commerce is releasing a competitive application for the leasing of hotel and motel rooms (whole buildings or individual rooms), repair of damages beyond regular wear and tear to hotel and motel rooms, rent assistance for people experiencing homelessness (rapid rehousing), outreach associated with bringing people into housing, and associated operating, services and administrative costs.

Applications are due no later than 5:00 pm PST on October 15, 2021.

Application, Funding Overview, and Q&A documents.