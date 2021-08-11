Homeownership Disparities Committee Consultant

The Washington State Department of Commerce (COMMERCE) is initiating a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals for a consultant that will assist Commerce and the new Homeownership Disparities Committee to gather data, conduct analysis, facilitate discussions and produce a report on reducing racial disparities in Washington homeownership rates. The project will assess perspectives on housing and lending laws, policies and practices; develop budgetary, administrative policy, and legislative recommendations; and other activities to fulfill legislative requirements outlined in the 2021 operating budget (Chapter 334 Laws of 2021, Sec. 129 (100)).

Customer Reference Number: RFP NO. 08102021_HFU

Proposals Due: 5 p.m. Sept. 7, 2021

Download RFP