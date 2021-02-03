Due Feb. 24: Technical Assistance for Mobile Home Park Conversions

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms that provide technical assistance to manufactured home community resident organizations who wish to convert the park in which they reside to resident ownership. Commerce intends to award one contract for an amount not exceeding $95,000. All entities meeting the minimum requirements are encouraged to respond and proposals are due no later than Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. PST.

More Information Questions? Contact Chris Gagnon, Project Manager at Christina.gagnon@commerce.wa.gov, or 360-725-3131

Download the full RFP (PDF)

Download the Question and Answer document (Word)

Question and Answer document (PDF)