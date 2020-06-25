Coordinated Entry Diversion Pilot Program

June 3, 2020

Commerce is launching a new Coordinated Entry (CE) Diversion Pilot Program starting July 15, 2020. Diversion is a service strategy that uses problem-solving conversations and personal advocacy to help a household identify practical solutions for resolving their housing crisis quickly and safely. Households are prompted to identify safe housing options based on their available resources, not those of the homeless crisis response system. Diversion services may offer households a flexible combination of short-term services and one-time financial assistance to help ease the transition out of the crisis. Applications are due no later than June 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. More information regarding this funding opportunity can be found here.