The Washington Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention issues $2.4 million RFP for Community-Law Enforcement Partnership

The Washington Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention / Public Safety Unit has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) asking for applications from organizations or agencies interested in participating in the Community-Law Enforcement Partnership (CLEP) program.

LETTER OF INTENT DUE: October 18, 2021, at 5:00 pm, PST

PROPOSAL DUE: October 29, 2021, at 5:00 pm, PST

ESTIMATED TIME PERIOD FOR CONTRACT: December 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023

APPLICANT ELIGIBILITY: This procurement is open to those organizations and law enforcement agencies that satisfy the minimum qualifications stated in the RFP.

Questions about this project can be directed to the RFP Coordinator at Abigail.snyder@commerce.wa.gov

Download RFP (PDF)